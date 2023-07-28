HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On World Hepatitis Day
Here’s a quiz on five major forms of hepatitis, primarily affecting the liver, known only by their initials - A, B, C, D, and E

July 28, 2023 05:05 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST

Ramya Kannan
Ramya Kannan
Daily Quiz | On World Hepatitis Day
1 / 5 | The largest organ in the human body, the liver is anatomically divided into --- segments, each with a distinct blood circulatory system, and biliary drainage mechanism. Fill in the blanks.
Answer : 8
