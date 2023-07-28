Daily Quiz | On World Hepatitis Day

1 / 5 | The largest organ in the human body, the liver is anatomically divided into --- segments, each with a distinct blood circulatory system, and biliary drainage mechanism. Fill in the blanks.

Answer : 8

2 / 5 | What was the HBV vaccine called originally? Can you tell us why the name was used.

Answer : Australia Antigen. It was named for an Australian aborigine's blood sample that reacted with an antibody in the serum of an American haemophilia patient.

3 / 5 | Recently, paleopathologists cracked a 200-year-old puzzle: What killed Beethoven? They figured, using DNA analysis, finally that it was Hepatitis B, egged on by his love of consuming spirits. What remnants of the genius composer did the experts use to arrive at their conclusions?

Answer : Locks of Beethoven's hair

4 / 5 | Vaccines are available for some strains of hepatitis, not for others. Which are they?

Answer : A & B