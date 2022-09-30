Daily Quiz | On World Heart Day
V V Ramanan
September 30, 2022 12:10 IST
Updated:
September 30, 2022 12:10 IST
A quiz on anything and everything ‘heart’ on the occasion of World Heart Day which is celebrated every year on September 29.
A quiz on anything and everything ‘heart’ on the occasion of World Heart Day which is celebrated every year on September 29.
1.
The heart has five main parts with four chambers. If the lower two chambers are known as ventricles, what are the upper two called? And name the muscular walls that divide the heart into two sides.
2.
What do the terms ‘tachycardia’ and ‘bradycardia’ denote?
Answer :
If the resting heart rate is above 100, it’s called tachycardia and below 60, it’s bradycardia
3.
The Balaenoptera musculus has the largest heart for any living creature with one specimen weighing nearly 200kgs. What is the common name for the Balaenoptera musculus?
4.
What is the fundamental difference between a heart attack and a stroke?
Answer :
A heart attack is the result of a blockage in blood flow to the heart, while a stroke happens when there is a blockage in blood flow to the brain
5.
Every cell in your body gets blood from your heart except...?
6.
Which procedure, nowadays common, involves taking a healthy blood vessel from your arm, chest or leg and connecting it below and above the blocked arteries in your heart?
Answer :
Coronary bypass surgery
7.
Which classic 1973 album by Pink Floyd has tracks that begin and end with heartbeats?
Answer :
Dark Side of the Moon
