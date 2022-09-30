Daily Quiz | On World Heart Day

A quiz on anything and everything ‘heart’ on the occasion of World Heart Day which is celebrated every year on September 29.

Daily Quiz | On World Heart Day A quiz on anything and everything ‘heart’ on the occasion of World Heart Day which is celebrated every year on September 29. Start The Quiz Daily Quiz | On World Heart Day 1/7 1. The heart has five main parts with four chambers. If the lower two chambers are known as ventricles, what are the upper two called? And name the muscular walls that divide the heart into two sides. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Atria and Septa I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 2. What do the terms ‘tachycardia’ and ‘bradycardia’ denote? SHOW ANSWER Answer : If the resting heart rate is above 100, it’s called tachycardia and below 60, it’s bradycardia I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 3. The Balaenoptera musculus has the largest heart for any living creature with one specimen weighing nearly 200kgs. What is the common name for the Balaenoptera musculus? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Blue Whale I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 4. What is the fundamental difference between a heart attack and a stroke? SHOW ANSWER Answer : A heart attack is the result of a blockage in blood flow to the heart, while a stroke happens when there is a blockage in blood flow to the brain I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 5. Every cell in your body gets blood from your heart except...? SHOW ANSWER Answer : The cornea I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 6. Which procedure, nowadays common, involves taking a healthy blood vessel from your arm, chest or leg and connecting it below and above the blocked arteries in your heart? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Coronary bypass surgery I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 7. Which classic 1973 album by Pink Floyd has tracks that begin and end with heartbeats? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Dark Side of the Moon I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION Daily Quiz | On World Heart Day YOU SCORED YOU SCORED 0/7 RETAKE THE QUIZ



