Daily Quiz | On World Diabetes Day
1 / 6 | The inability to produce which important hormone causes Type 1 diabetes?
2 / 6 | Why was November 14 chosen as the World Diabetes Day?
Answer : It marks the birthday of Sir Frederick Banting, who co-discovered insulin along with Charles Best in 1922SHOW ANSWER
3 / 6 | What is the logo for World Diabetes Day which ‘signifies the unity of the global diabetes community in response to the diabetes epidemic’?
4 / 6 | What is the 13-lettered term used for increased fasting blood glucose concentration which is an indicator of a higher risk to diabetes?
5 / 6 | According to the IDF Diabetes Atlas (2021), what percentage of the adult population (20-79 years) has diabetes, with almost half unaware that they are living with the condition?
6 / 6 | What is the theme for World Diabetes Day 2021-23?
