Daily Quiz | On World Diabetes Day

The inability to produce which important hormone causes Type 1 diabetes?
Answer: Insulin

Why was November 14 chosen as the World Diabetes Day?
Answer: It marks the birthday of Sir Frederick Banting, who co-discovered insulin along with Charles Best in 1922

What is the logo for World Diabetes Day which 'signifies the unity of the global diabetes community in response to the diabetes epidemic'?
Answer: Blue Circle

What is the 13-lettered term used for increased fasting blood glucose concentration which is an indicator of a higher risk to diabetes?
Answer: Hyperglycemia

According to the IDF Diabetes Atlas (2021), what percentage of the adult population (20-79 years) has diabetes, with almost half unaware that they are living with the condition?
Answer: 10.5%