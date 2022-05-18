Daily Quiz | On vaccines

May 18, 2022

Edward Jenner born on May 17, 1749, was a British physician and scientist who pioneered the concept of vaccines including developing the smallpox vaccine. Here is a quiz on the history of vaccines and the scientists involved in their research.

Daily Quiz | On vaccines Edward Jenner born on May 17, 1749, was a British physician and scientist who pioneered the concept of vaccines including developing the smallpox vaccine. Here is a quiz on the history of vaccines and the scientists involved in their research. Start The Quiz Daily Quiz | On vaccines 1/7 1. Loius Pasteur, a French microbiologist renowned for his discoveries of the principles of vaccination, microbial fermentation, and pasteurization developed vaccines for rabies and anthrax. Who was the first person to be inoculated against rabies by Pasteur, and likely the first person to be successfully treated for the infection? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Joseph Meister I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 2. Edward Jenner often called the father of immunology, is credited for developing the smallpox vaccine. Which virus caused smallpox? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Variola virus I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 3. Priority for the discovery of HIV has been controversial and was a subplot in the 1993 American television film docudrama. The film is based on a non-fiction book that chronicles the discovery and spread of HIV and AIDS, and the politics that revolved around it. What is the name of the book, and who wrote it? SHOW ANSWER Answer : And the Band Played On: Politics, People, and the AIDS Epidemic by Randy Shilts I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 4. The MMR vaccine, developed by Maurice Hilleman, is a vaccine against three infectious diseases. Name them. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Measles, Mumps, Rubella I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 5. The vaccination programme launched by the Government of India consists of vaccination for 12 diseases. Launched in 1985, what is this programme called? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Universal Immunisation Programme I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 6. She is an Australian virologist, who was a leading member of the team that discovered the human rotavirus. She was awarded the Florey Medal in 2013 for her discovery of rotavirus and subsequent work helping to develop a vaccine. Who is she? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Ruth Bishop I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 7. A 2011 American film regained popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic for its plot concerning the spread of a virus, followed by attempts to identify and contain the disease, and the introduction of a vaccine to halt its spread. Which is this film, directed by Steven Soderbergh? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Contagion I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION Daily Quiz | On vaccines YOU SCORED YOU SCORED 0/7 RETAKE THE QUIZ



