Daily Quiz: On the advantages of breastfeeding

The first week of August is devoted, across the world, to shining light on the advantages of breastfeeding. This World Breastfeeding Week, let’s see if you can get the trivia right. 

Published - August 07, 2024 05:00 pm IST

Ramya Kannan
Ramya Kannan
Daily Quiz: On the advantages of breastfeeding
1 / 5 | World Breastfeeding Week is observed in the first week of August is in commemoration of what? 
Answer : 1990 Innocenti Declaration 
