Daily Quiz: On the advantages of breastfeeding

1 / 5 | World Breastfeeding Week is observed in the first week of August is in commemoration of what? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : 1990 Innocenti Declaration SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | State if true or false: Almost 75% of all moms produce more milk in their right breast. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : True SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | Producing breastmilk consumes a great deal of energy. What percentage of the body’s energy does a mother require while lactating? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : 25- 30%; The brain, in comparison, only needs 20%. SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | Another true or false question: It is possible to induce lactation without a pregnancy? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Yes, by using the same hormones that your body makes during pregnancy. SHOW ANSWER