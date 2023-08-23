Here is a quiz on different psychological conditions named after other cities from across the world.

Daily Quiz | On syndromes named after cities

1 / 5 | This syndrome describes a situation that is opposite to the Stockholm Syndrome. It is a situation where there is extreme non-cooperation and resistance from the hostages towards their captors. What is it called? What is the significance of the name? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : London syndrome. It is named after a 1980 takeover of the Iranian embassy in London by Iranian separatists demanding the release of a list of prisoners SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | Hiroaki Ota, a Japanese psychiatrist working in this city (the syndrome is named after this city), coined a term in the 1980s. It is a sense of extreme disappointment exhibited by some individuals when visiting this city. Identify the syndrome. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Paris syndrome SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | In this syndrome, western travellers to this country experience a form of psychosis, causing them to abandon their belongings and feel disoriented. Name the syndrome. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : India syndrome SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | People suffering from this syndrome see this place as a symbol of death. Name the syndrome. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Venice syndrome SHOW ANSWER