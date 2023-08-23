HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On syndromes named after cities
From August 23, 1973, hostages were held captive for six days in Stockholm, resulting in the captives forming an unlikely bond with their captor, giving rise to the term Stockholm syndrome

August 23, 2023 04:42 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST

Sindhu Nagaraj

Here is a quiz on different psychological conditions named after other cities from across the world.

Stendhal syndrome is named after the 19th-century French author Stendhal.
1 / 5 | This syndrome describes a situation that is opposite to the Stockholm Syndrome. It is a situation where there is extreme non-cooperation and resistance from the hostages towards their captors. What is it called? What is the significance of the name?
Answer : London syndrome. It is named after a 1980 takeover of the Iranian embassy in London by Iranian separatists demanding the release of a list of prisoners
