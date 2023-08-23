Here is a quiz on different psychological conditions named after other cities from across the world.
Daily Quiz | On syndromes named after cities
This syndrome describes a situation that is opposite to the Stockholm Syndrome. It is a situation where there is extreme non-cooperation and resistance from the hostages towards their captors. What is it called? What is the significance of the name?
Answer : London syndrome. It is named after a 1980 takeover of the Iranian embassy in London by Iranian separatists demanding the release of a list of prisoners
Hiroaki Ota, a Japanese psychiatrist working in this city (the syndrome is named after this city), coined a term in the 1980s. It is a sense of extreme disappointment exhibited by some individuals when visiting this city. Identify the syndrome.
In this syndrome, western travellers to this country experience a form of psychosis, causing them to abandon their belongings and feel disoriented. Name the syndrome.
People suffering from this syndrome see this place as a symbol of death. Name the syndrome.
This is a syndrome wherein a person will experience a group of mental phenomena along the lines of religiously themed obsessive ideas, delusions, or other psychosis-like experiences that are triggered by a visit to this city. Name the syndrome.
