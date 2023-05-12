HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On infectious diseases

The WHO last week declared that COVID-19 was no longer a public health emergency of international concern. In this context, a look at other infectious diseases through the ages that the world has battled with

May 12, 2023 10:39 am | Updated 10:39 am IST

Ramya Kannan
A healthcare worker shows the collected swab samples for the COVID-19 test amid rising cases of coronavirus, in Jammu, on April 10, 2023. Image for representational purposes only.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 | This is probably the oldest known infectious disease to exist, and it continues to exist in some parts of the world even today. It finds mention in the Bible, and in the Lee Wallace novel Ben Hur: A Tale of the Christ, which chronicles the same period in history through the life of Judah Ben Hur, a Jewish prince. In the book (and movie), Judah’s mother Miriam and sister Tirzah have contracted this disease in prison where they were imprisoned and expelled from the city, because of the stigma surrounding their condition. What disease are we talking about?
Answer : Leprosy
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
