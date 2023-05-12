Daily Quiz | On infectious diseases

YOUR SCORE 0 /5

1 / 5 | This is probably the oldest known infectious disease to exist, and it continues to exist in some parts of the world even today. It finds mention in the Bible, and in the Lee Wallace novel Ben Hur: A Tale of the Christ, which chronicles the same period in history through the life of Judah Ben Hur, a Jewish prince. In the book (and movie), Judah’s mother Miriam and sister Tirzah have contracted this disease in prison where they were imprisoned and expelled from the city, because of the stigma surrounding their condition. What disease are we talking about? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Leprosy SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | This piece of personal protective equipment originated during the Manchurian epidemic. Versions of it were deployed in COVID-19 wards, as it was said to be life-saving. Firefighters and workers in toxic environments also use it. What are we talking about? It’s a portmanteau word, with both original words describing the kind of risky situations it needs to be used in. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Hazmat suits (hazardous+material) SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | Last year, a team of researchers discovered pseudomonas bacteria with genes that give them natural antibiotic and antimicrobial resistance in X. It was rationalised that this happened in X which is an area that is impacted by melting ice. What is X? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Antarctica SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | After exposure to this infection, there is an incubation period— basically the time taken by the virus to reach from the infected spot in the body to the brain. Once the symptoms appear, the disease is nearly fatal, with only a few documented cases of survival. What is the condition that we are talking about, that has come into the limelight in India more recently? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Rabies SHOW ANSWER