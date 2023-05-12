Daily Quiz | On infectious diseases
This is probably the oldest known infectious disease to exist, and it continues to exist in some parts of the world even today. It finds mention in the Bible, and in the Lee Wallace novel Ben Hur: A Tale of the Christ, which chronicles the same period in history through the life of Judah Ben Hur, a Jewish prince. In the book (and movie), Judah’s mother Miriam and sister Tirzah have contracted this disease in prison where they were imprisoned and expelled from the city, because of the stigma surrounding their condition. What disease are we talking about?
This piece of personal protective equipment originated during the Manchurian epidemic. Versions of it were deployed in COVID-19 wards, as it was said to be life-saving. Firefighters and workers in toxic environments also use it. What are we talking about? It’s a portmanteau word, with both original words describing the kind of risky situations it needs to be used in.
Answer : Hazmat suits (hazardous+material)
Last year, a team of researchers discovered pseudomonas bacteria with genes that give them natural antibiotic and antimicrobial resistance in X. It was rationalised that this happened in X which is an area that is impacted by melting ice. What is X?
After exposure to this infection, there is an incubation period— basically the time taken by the virus to reach from the infected spot in the body to the brain. Once the symptoms appear, the disease is nearly fatal, with only a few documented cases of survival. What is the condition that we are talking about, that has come into the limelight in India more recently?
In the summer of 1995, Dr. Rajendra Prasad and two of his medical colleagues landed up at Dantewada to study a neglected tropical disease they were hearing had sprung up in the area. They had to cross a river to get to ground zero, they rowed themselves across and met a young boy, who, to their trained eyes, showed classic symptoms of the disease. They looked further, and found about 12 cases, brought them to the nearest sub-centre and did blood tests. Their suspicions were confirmed. Those infected then got a shot of penicillin. India subsequently managed to eliminate this disease caused by a bacteria, in 2004. Which neglected tropical disease did they study?
