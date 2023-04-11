Daily Quiz | On health and ailments
Why is April 7 chosen as World Health Day?
Answer : The WHO was founded in 1948 on April 7
Name this physician, who went on to serve as a Mayor, Chief Minister and Governor and worked towards ensuring quality health care for every citizen. There is also a prestigious award named after him.
This fancy ‘diet drug’, known as a GLP1 agonist, works to reduce appetite. What is the popular brand name by which this drug is now known?
There are multiple definitions for the things that doctors do, some quite prominent, others not so. For instance, do you know who a nocturnist is?
Answer : A doctor who works in any hospital only during nights
Sphenopalatine ganglioneuralgia is a non threatening condition that is self limiting. The trick to be relieved of it is to press your tongue against the roof of your mouth. What is the condition more popularly known as?
The Hindi name for this disease literally translates to Black Fever, to indicate the pallor the skin turns during and after the fever. The skin turns scaly, and enlargement of the liver and spleen are characteristic symptoms. The protozoan parasite is spread by the sandfly. What is the disease called?
Answer : Kala Azar (Hindi) or Visceral leishmaniasis
