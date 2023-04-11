HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | On health and ailments
Premium

World Health Day was celebrated on April 7. Here’s a quiz on health and ailments

April 11, 2023 12:21 pm | Updated 12:21 pm IST

Ramya Kannan
Ramya Kannan
Daily Quiz | On health and ailments
File photo of a Kala-Azar-infected man in West Bengal. Image for representational purpose only.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 6 | Why is April 7 chosen as World Health Day?
Answer : The WHO was founded in 1948 on April 7 
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
Related Topics

Text and Context / health / The Hindu Quizzes

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.