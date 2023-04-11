Daily Quiz | On health and ailments

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /6 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 6 | Why is April 7 chosen as World Health Day? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The WHO was founded in 1948 on April 7 SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | Name this physician, who went on to serve as a Mayor, Chief Minister and Governor and worked towards ensuring quality health care for every citizen. There is also a prestigious award named after him. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Dr. B. C. Roy SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | This fancy ‘diet drug’, known as a GLP­1 agonist, works to reduce appetite. What is the popular brand name by which this drug is now known? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Ozempic SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | There are multiple definitions for the things that doctors do, some quite prominent, others not so. For instance, do you know who a nocturnist is? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : A doctor who works in any hospital only during nights SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | Sphenopalatine ganglioneuralgia is a non­ threatening condition that is self limiting. The trick to be relieved of it is to press your tongue against the roof of your mouth. What is the condition more popularly known as? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Brain Freeze SHOW ANSWER