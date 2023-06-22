HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On Diabetes
Premium

With the ICMR-INDIAB study indicating that there are about 101 million diabetics in India, do you know enough about diabetes to answer these questions?

June 22, 2023 05:01 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Daily Quiz | On Diabetes
Photo used for representational purpose only.
1 / 5 | Let’s get the mathematics out of the way first. As you might know, there are two types of diabetes: Type 1 and Type 2. What percentage of the total diabetics burden in the world is Type 1?
Answer : 5-10 %
