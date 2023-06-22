Daily Quiz | On Diabetes

1 / 5 | Let’s get the mathematics out of the way first. As you might know, there are two types of diabetes: Type 1 and Type 2. What percentage of the total diabetics burden in the world is Type 1? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : 5-10 % SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | A simple one. The malfunction of an endocrine tissue within a particular organ causes diabetes. What is the organ and what is the tissue? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Pancreas, Islets of Langerhans SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | The biggest revolution in the field of care for diabetes was the isolation of a hormone, over a century ago in 1921. All of us know the hormone was insulin. Which animal did the researchers Banting and Best use to isolate the hormone, induce symptoms of diabetes and then treat successfully with shots of insulin? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : A dog SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | When was insulin first used to save a child with Type 1 diabetes? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : January, 1922. SHOW ANSWER