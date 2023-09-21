Daily Quiz | On Alzheimer’s

1 / 7 | Name the two scientists who discovered Alzheimer’s disease? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Alois Alzheimer, Emil Kraepelin SHOW ANSWER

2 / 7 | Alzheimer’s disease has been identified as a protein-misfolding disease. What does the phrase ‘protein misfolding disease’ mean? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : It is a class of diseases in which certain proteins become structurally abnormal, and thereby disrupt the function of cells, tissues and organs of the body. SHOW ANSWER

3 / 7 | This is a chronic degenerative disorder of the central nervous system that affects both the motor system and non-motor systems. Early symptoms are tremors, rigidity, slowness of movement, and difficulty with walking. Identify this disorder. Name the American boxer who was diagnosed with this disease. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Parkinson’s disease, Muhammad Ali SHOW ANSWER

4 / 7 | This is an incurable neurodegenerative disease that is mostly inherited. It is also a basal ganglia disease causing a hyperkinetic movement disorder known as chorea. Identify this disease. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Huntington’s disease SHOW ANSWER

5 / 7 | One particular hypothesis proposes that these groups of proteins are the primary causative factors of Alzheimer’s. These are a group of six highly soluble protein isoforms produced by alternative splicing from the gene MAPT. What are the proteins called? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Tau proteins SHOW ANSWER

6 / 7 | The first three seasons of this American TV show featured a running subplot of the titular character’s struggle, first to keep her mother’s Alzheimer’s a secret, and then to cope with her mother’s disease as her state worsened. Identify the show. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Grey’s Anatomy SHOW ANSWER