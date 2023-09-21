HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On Alzheimer’s
Premium

World Alzheimer’s Day, which is observed every September 21, is a global effort to raise awareness and challenge the stigma around Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia. Here is a quiz on Alzheimer’s, and other neurodegenerative disorders

September 21, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Sindhu Nagaraj
Daily Quiz | On Alzheimer's
An image of Alzheimer’s disease on PET scans at the Center for Alzheimer Research and Treatment (CART) at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. File
START THE QUIZ
1 / 7 | Name the two scientists who discovered Alzheimer’s disease?
Answer : Alois Alzheimer, Emil Kraepelin
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
