Daily Quiz | On Alzheimer’s
YOUR SCORE
- Copy link
- Telegram
0/7RETAKE THE QUIZ
1 / 7 | Name the two scientists who discovered Alzheimer’s disease?
SHOW ANSWER
2 / 7 | Alzheimer’s disease has been identified as a protein-misfolding disease. What does the phrase ‘protein misfolding disease’ mean?
Answer : It is a class of diseases in which certain proteins become structurally abnormal, and thereby disrupt the function of cells, tissues and organs of the body.SHOW ANSWER
3 / 7 | This is a chronic degenerative disorder of the central nervous system that affects both the motor system and non-motor systems. Early symptoms are tremors, rigidity, slowness of movement, and difficulty with walking. Identify this disorder. Name the American boxer who was diagnosed with this disease.
SHOW ANSWER
4 / 7 | This is an incurable neurodegenerative disease that is mostly inherited. It is also a basal ganglia disease causing a hyperkinetic movement disorder known as chorea. Identify this disease.
SHOW ANSWER
5 / 7 | One particular hypothesis proposes that these groups of proteins are the primary causative factors of Alzheimer’s. These are a group of six highly soluble protein isoforms produced by alternative splicing from the gene MAPT. What are the proteins called?
SHOW ANSWER
6 / 7 | The first three seasons of this American TV show featured a running subplot of the titular character’s struggle, first to keep her mother’s Alzheimer’s a secret, and then to cope with her mother’s disease as her state worsened. Identify the show.
SHOW ANSWER
7 / 7 | Name the 2015 Kannada film which deals with a middle-aged person suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.
SHOW ANSWER
COMMents
SHARE
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
Text and Context / The Hindu Quizzes / health / health treatment
COMMents
SHARE