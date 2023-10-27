Daily Quiz | On polio

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /5 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 5 | Before it was christened Poliomyelitis or polio, what was the crippling disease known as? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Infantile Paralysis SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | It is true that polio mainly affects children below 5 years. However, unvaccinated adults can contract polio and suffer similar debilitating effects. One famous example was a U.S. President who reportedly caught it when he was 39. Who are we talking about? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Franklin D. Roosevelt SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | Jonas Salk’s discovery of the polio vaccine is nearly legendary, but do you know who developed the oral polio vaccine, which was behind much of the effort in achieving nearly world wide immunisation coverage? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Albert Sabin SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | Who holds the patent for the polio vaccine? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : No one. Jonas Salk once famously said when asked who owned the patent: “Well, the people, I would say. There is no patent. Could you patent the sun?” SHOW ANSWER