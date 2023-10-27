Daily Quiz | On polio
A health worker administers polio drops to a child during a door-to-door vaccination campaign in Karachi on October 2, 2023. START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 |
Before it was christened Poliomyelitis or polio, what was the crippling disease known as?
2 / 5 |
It is true that polio mainly affects children below 5 years. However, unvaccinated adults can contract polio and suffer similar debilitating effects. One famous example was a U.S. President who reportedly caught it when he was 39. Who are we talking about?
3 / 5 |
Jonas Salk’s discovery of the polio vaccine is nearly legendary, but do you know who developed the oral polio vaccine, which was behind much of the effort in achieving nearly world wide immunisation coverage?
4 / 5 |
Who holds the patent for the polio vaccine?
Answer : No one. Jonas Salk once famously said when asked who owned the patent: “Well, the people, I would say. There is no patent. Could you patent the sun?”
5 / 5 |
In what could arguably be the first celebrity endorsement for a health cause, in India, top film stars campaigned to create awareness of polio. Two of them were on top of the trade at that time, and these campaigns had a huge impact on the community, studies later showed. One of the stars was Amitabh Bachchan. Name another very prominent actor to be a brand ambassador for the polio vaccine?
