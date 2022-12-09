Daily Quiz | On COVID-19
1 / 9 | Why is February 11, 2020, important as far as the terminology for the virus goes?
2 / 9 | The virus that causes this disease has been named SARS-CoV-2. What does SARS expand to?
3 / 9 | What does ‘corona’ in coronavirus refer to?
The spike proteins on the virus' coating give it an appearance of a crown or halo
4 / 9 | Anosmia and Ageusia are two symptoms of COVID-19. What do they mean?
5 / 9 | Which word that became synonymous with COVID-19 comes from the Italian for ‘40 days’?
6 / 9 | In which Indian State was the first COVID-19 case reported and in which State did a death caused by the disease happen?
7 / 9 | As per WHO, what is the minimum recommended distance to be maintained as part of ‘social distancing’?
8 / 9 | WHO has defined which two-word term as a ‘process of identifying, assessing, and managing people who have been exposed to someone who has been infected with the COVID-19 virus’?
9 / 9 | For what fundamental reason was antibiotics not considered a method to fight COVID-19?
