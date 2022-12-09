Daily Quiz | On COVID-19

1 / 9 | Why is February 11, 2020, important as far as the terminology for the virus goes? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The WHO ‘christened’ the disease as COVID-19 SHOW ANSWER

2 / 9 | The virus that causes this disease has been named SARS-CoV-2. What does SARS expand to? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome SHOW ANSWER

3 / 9 | What does ‘corona’ in coronavirus refer to? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The spike proteins on the virus’ coating give it an appearance of a crown or halo SHOW ANSWER

4 / 9 | Anosmia and Ageusia are two symptoms of COVID-19. What do they mean? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Loss of smell and taste, respectively SHOW ANSWER

5 / 9 | Which word that became synonymous with COVID-19 comes from the Italian for ‘40 days’? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Quarantine SHOW ANSWER

6 / 9 | In which Indian State was the first COVID-19 case reported and in which State did a death caused by the disease happen? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Kerala and Karnataka SHOW ANSWER

7 / 9 | As per WHO, what is the minimum recommended distance to be maintained as part of ‘social distancing’? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : One metre SHOW ANSWER

8 / 9 | WHO has defined which two-word term as a ‘process of identifying, assessing, and managing people who have been exposed to someone who has been infected with the COVID-19 virus’? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Contact tracing SHOW ANSWER