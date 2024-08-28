Current Chandipura virus infection in India considered the largest in 20 years: WHO

The current outbreak of Chandipura virus (CHPV) infection in India is considered the largest in the past 20 years and while authorities are making efforts to control the transmission of CHPV, further transmission is possible in the coming weeks, considering the favourable conditions for vector populations during the monsoon season in affected areas, warned the World Health Organisation (WHO) in its latest disease outbreak news on acute encephalitis syndrome due to Chandipura virus (India),

While WHO has not recommended any general travel or trade restrictions based on the available information, it maintained that surveillance efforts should be enhanced in high-risk areas, focusing on people at risk, such as children younger than 15 years presenting with acute onset of fever and central nervous system symptoms.

Between early June and August 15, the Health Ministry reported 245 cases of acute encephalitis syndrome (AES), including 82 deaths (case fatality rate 33%). Of these, 64 are confirmed cases of Chandipura virus (CHPV) infection.

Rhabdoviridae family

CHPV is a member of the Rhabdoviridae family and is known to cause sporadic cases and outbreaks of AES in western, central and southern parts of India, especially during the monsoon season. It is transmitted by vectors such as sandflies, mosquitoes and ticks. The case fatality ratio from CHPV infection is high (56-75%), and there is no specific treatment or vaccine available.

According to the note released by WHO, survival can be increased with early access to care and intensive supportive care of patients.

“A total of 43 districts in India are currently reporting AES cases. Cases are sporadically present across various districts as in previous outbreaks. Of the 64 confirmed cases, 61 cases have been reported from Gujarat and three from Rajasthan. A declining trend in the number of new cases of AES has been observed daily since July 19, 2024.

“WHO assessed the risk as moderate at the national level based on the above considerations. The risk assessment will be reviewed as the situation of the outbreak evolves,’’ it added.

WHO works closely with the Union Health Ministry as a member of the joint monitoring group which oversees the response efforts and provides strategic guidance to ensure a coordinated and effective response.