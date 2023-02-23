ADVERTISEMENT

How satisfied are people with health services?
Premium

February 23, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 02:35 am IST

Satisfaction levels vary across social, economic and geographic characteristics

Sandhya Venkateswaran

Understanding citizen satisfaction with the provision of health services has important consequences, particularly in India, where citizens use both public and private services. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Satisfaction with public services can influence political outcomes; and low satisfaction can sometimes be a catalyst for change. Low levels of satisfaction can either spur political leaders to initiative public policy reform or they can lead to action by citizens, who either vote for political leaders who promise to make services better or seek private alternatives instead.

Therefore, understanding citizen satisfaction with the provision of health services has important consequences, particularly in India, where citizens use both public and private services. Table 1 shows the overall level of satisfaction with the health system in India, irrespective of public or private access. Over a third of respondents are fully satisfied with the overall healthcare system, and nearly half of all respondents are fully satisfied with the treatment they received in the hospital the last time they had to visit. Although relatively few people express dissatisfaction, the majority are not fully satisfied.

However, citizens are not a homogenous community and levels of satisfaction vary across social, economic and geographic characteristics. Differences are most pronounced in terms of economic status, with rich people expressing the most satisfaction at 45% and the poorest expressing the least at 32%. Thus, those with the least capacity to negotiate the healthcare system are the least satisfied. Rural-urban divides are also visible, with levels of satisfaction amongst rural residents higher than amongst urban residents.

However, there are no meaningful differences in satisfaction between people who use public services and people who use private services. There are also no differences between men and women. Age demographics also do not suggest significant differentials. It is only citizens in the middle age group (46-55 years) who reveal a higher level of satisfaction. With the exception of Hindu Adivasis, caste and religious identities also do not vary widely in their levels of satisfaction.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Satisfaction levels also vary by State. Satisfaction is highest in Gujarat and lowest in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh. Part of these differences may reflect voters’ experiences of using health services, but part of them may also reflect their expectations about what the service should deliver. In this respect it is important to track how these levels vary over time in response to what governments do to see whether voters’ expectations can be met (or even exceeded).

Sandhya Venkateswaran is Senior Fellow at the Centre for Social and Economic Progress

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US