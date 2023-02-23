February 23, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 02:35 am IST

The level of voter satisfaction with public health services is a crucial indicator of the strength of a country’s healthcare system. The quality of interaction between voters and healthcare services can significantly influence voter satisfaction. As public health systems are primarily funded by the government, political support for public healthcare policies is crucial. If the public is not satisfied with the healthcare services, they are more likely to withdraw their support for political leaders and policies that support public healthcare. This could lead to reduced funding for public health services, which would impact their quality and accessibility.

Our survey found that close to a quarter of people have availed of popular health schemes, including Ayushman Bharat (28%), State Health Insurance Programmes (26%), Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram or JSKK (24%) and Janani Suraksha Yojna or JSY (20%), while close to half have benefited from Mission Indradhanush (48%). It is interesting to note that close to half the people never benefited from these schemes (barring Mission Indradhanush). Health schemes aimed at providing better health services for women and children had the lowest outreach (Table 1).

Overall, people who benefited from these schemes were more likely to be satisfied than those who had not. Intriguingly, substantial numbers were satisfied with the schemes despite not having benefited from them (Table 2).

The proportion of satisfaction of voters was also formed by the quality and duration of the service provided at hospitals. The people who had to wait for less than an hour for medical treatment tended to be more satisfied than those who waited for more than two hours (63% and 36%). In general, the level of being ‘fully satisfied’ decreased with increase in waiting time. This also suggests that higher proportion of satisfaction is also indicative of greater degree of access to outpatient services that require less time (Table 3).

Moreover, voter satisfaction is also related to the perception of whether the conditions of hospitals have improved or worsened in the last few years (Table 4).

The findings suggest that judgments on whether things have got better or not are more important than the absolute level of service provided.

Devesh Kumar is Researcher at Lokniti; Suhas Palshikar taught political science and is chief editor of Studies in Indian Politics