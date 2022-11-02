COVID-19 | Mild disease, no severity among Indian patients: INSACOG on Omicron's XBB variant

Expert panel says XBB variant of COVID-19 has been detected in multiple States in the country

PTI New Delhi
November 02, 2022 16:22 IST

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Indian patients infected with Omicron sub-lineage XBB of COVID-19 have mild disease and no increase in severity is noted, the INSACOG said.

The expert panel said the XBB variant has been detected in multiple States in the country.

The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), in a statement, said it is keeping a close watch and monitoring the emergence and evolution of XBB and XBB.1 and any new sub-lineages.

“The community need not panic and adherence to coronavirus appropriate behaviour is recommended in the light of ongoing festivities,” it said.

Among the Indian patients the disease is mild like with other Omicron sub-lineages and no increase in severity is noted, the panel said.

In the current phase of the pandemic, the INSACOG said the SARS-CoV-2 virus is continuously accumulating mutations, some of which might contribute to increased transmissibility and immune evasion resulting in transmission advantage over other variants.

“XBB, a BJ.1/BM.1.1.1 recombinant lineage with breakpoint in the spike protein is presently appearing in multiple countries. This recombinant lineage was first detected in Singapore and the U.S., and has also been identified in multiple States in India,” it said.

A sub-lineage of XBB with an additional mutation is also detected (XBB.1).

“Modest increase in the spread of XBB in Singapore has been observed. However, there has been no report of increase in severity of disease or increase in hospitalisation associated with these variants,” it added.

