COVID-19 lessons on humility and how it begets health

I am reading a book called A Gentleman in Moscow, about a many-titled count who is confined to the cramped space of a hotel attic after the Russian Revolution. Punished for being born into an aristocratic family, he is told that if he exits the Hotel Metropol, he will be shot. In time, he takes a place in what he calls the Confederacy of the Humbled, joining the staff of the hotel.

It’s an ironic choice of book at a time when we’re all in novel Coronavirus lockdown. We have cut the fat off our days, living with just what is needed, in fear of going out or touching someone or even something — a doorknob, a vegetable. We have acknowledged that something we cannot see — a virus — has greater power than luxury cars (a very big deal in Delhi, where I live), friends in high places, and precious jewellery. We are doing the dishes, swabbing our floors, cooking our food, making our own purchases. Finally, we are humbled.

If we approach our bodies with this same humility, perhaps we’d be much healthier. But we are arrogant with it, pouring in alcohol, overloading it with stress, muzzling it with highly processed food. And sometimes our bodies bring us to our knees, giving us terrible diseases that we could have done without — diabetes, heart conditions, obesity — forcing us to slow down, quarantining us from what could have been a happy experience of sharing an ice cream. Things we should have consumed rarely, but with joy, turn into guilt trips, much like that extra trip to the market today. Then we live off medication, still not approaching our bodies with humility, not believing in its ability to cure itself.

We realise now that there’s little need to rush out and shop during a sale or eat out incessantly. We have become more conscious in the true sense, and perhaps we no longer consume: we eat, dress, appreciate, partake of gifts given to us. It’s what our body wants us to do — to savour, to indulge in the textures of food and the ability to exercise, no matter how small the space. When we are brought to our knees, we are often thankful and are struck by the firmness of the ground beneath our feet, the vastness of the sky above our heads, and of our bodies that keep us alive and well, despite what we put it through.