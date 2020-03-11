COVID-19 | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

11 March 2020 19:23 IST

A State-wise live tracker of positive cases of the COVID-19 infection in India

The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 rose to 60 as on March 11, according to figures from the Health Ministry.

The most number of confirmed cases are from Kerala, where 17 people have tested positive so far. Haryana has the highest number of foreign nationals testing positive: 14.

The map tracks the total number of confirmed cases, the number of Indian nationals, the number of foreign nationals and the number of recovered cases for each State.

