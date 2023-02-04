COVID-19: Immune memory among children is not a concern

February 04, 2023 02:30 pm | Updated 02:30 pm IST

A recent paper from Australia was widely misquoted, claiming that children are at greater risk of getting sick from repeated infections from the SARS-CoV-2 virus as they apparently failed to generate immune memory following a bout of COVID-19. This turns out to be an erroneous conclusion drawn from a small study of only seven children during the pre-vaccine era.

Human immune response to infection occurs in two stages. The first is called innate immunity, which refers to the immediate broad steps taken to eliminate the threat. The studied response that occurs afterwards is called adaptive immunity. The latter includes custom-made antibodies targeted against the virus and T-lymphocytes that help eliminate cells infected by the virus.

After the pathogen is defeated, most of the newly generated immune cells get decommissioned, leaving only a few that are given a new designation, that is memory cells. Memory cells of several genres live long-term in our tissues and blood. They swing into action if ever the same pathogen happens to invade our body again. Not all memory cells are detected in blood samples. For instance, the T-RM’s (Tissue resident memory T cells) live in secluded places such as the lungs, while others reside in lymphoid tissue.

Healthy children are able to get rid of the SARS-CoV-2 virus far easier than adults. That is because they have robust innate immunity, as shown by studies demonstrating an early interferon response. Consequently, unlike in adults, the second (adaptive) arm of their immune system does not have to work so hard. This efficient immune response is one reason why children with COVID-19 suffer less organ damage than adults.

However, we know that adaptive immunity is also active in children, because a high percentage of children were detected to have antibodies against this virus following infection — before vaccination began. That children who had past infection mount a stronger immune response to vaccination is further proof that immune memory exists. Many other authors have described long-term memory T cells following natural SARS-CoV-2 infection among children.

Thus, the failure of the authors to detect memory T cells in the blood samples of a few children who had mild or no COVID-19 symptoms is not proof of the absence of immune memory. On the contrary, the same study showed that these children developed antibodies following infection, which is evidence of activation of their adaptive immunity. This adaptive response would certainly have kept a few reserve cells aside as memory cells, located in far-away places such as the lungs and lymphoid tissue, and hence not seen on blood samples.

Looking beyond laboratory findings, in real life, reinfection rates in children have not been higher than that of adults, and there is no evidence of such cases being more severe. The vast majority continue to be asymptomatic or mild.

After resumption of school and the lifting of pandemic measures, paediatricians are now finding that a number of other viral respiratory infections are prevailing among children — influenza, RSV and adenovirus. Lingering cough is commonly reported among children following COVID-19, likely from airway hypersensitivity. As in the case of adults, long COVID is also observed in a small percentage of children, and this is a good reason to avoid getting infected.

Apart from rare instances of MIS-C (an inflammatory complication) during the initial waves and a few severe cases chiefly among children with certain health conditions, COVID-19 has not substantially harmed the healthy paediatric population.

( Rajeev Jayadevan is Co-Chairman, National IMA COVID-19 Task Force)