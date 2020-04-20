COVID-19: Should you use a scarf as a mask?

Seconds before your grocery run, you remember your mother’s plea to wear a mask before you step out. Hastily, you wrap a handkerchief or a dupatta around your face and hope this will do. Is that enough?

Advisories on masks are floating all around the Internet: in the form of WhatsApp forwards, YouTube DIY tutorials and Instagram posts by celebrity designers. The only thing everyone seems to agree on, is that surgical masks and N-95 respirators are critical supplies that should continue to be reserved for health care professionals.

Which leaves us with DIY cloth masks, bandanas and scarves. What works and what doesn’t? MetroPlus puts together a quick primer, fact-checked by pulmonologist Dr Raj B Singh, who works with Apollo Hospitals in Chennai.

Do I need to wear a mask at all, if I do not feel sick?

When WHO had not yet declared COVID-19 a pandemic, it declared that only people who had been infected and those working in healthcare needed to wear masks. It emphasised that surgical masks should be saved for those working on the front line.

Today we see almost everyone outside wearing a makeshift mask. “People seem to feel safer while wearing a mask, but it is really more for protecting the people around you, than yourself,” says Dr Singh. “Formerly it was only people who returned from abroad or those who were showing symptoms who were asked to wear masks. But now we see that the spread is quicker in the community. A person walking on the road, could be coughing from harmless reasons. But if he’s asymptomatic, he could be spreading it around.”

In this case, masks work in reducing the spread if everyone wears them. Moreover, it sends a message: a reminder of the need for social distancing.

Do I have to wear a mask or will scarves and handkerchiefs work?

It is best that we leave the surgical and N95 masks to people working in hospitals. “When we go to an infected ward, we need to protect ourselves using masks that are manufactured to a rigorous standard, with holes small enough so that aerosols can’t pass through them,” says Dr Singh. This is useful for intubating patients with respiratory ailments.

However, for regular people cloth masks should be enough. “Any piece of cloth in front of your face will block the bigger droplets in which viral infections are carried.” In case you do not have a sewing machine at home to make cloth masks, you can fashion one out of an old T-Shirt or a scarf. Instead of simply tying it around your face, you can follow the Government advisory on using handkerchiefs.

How many layers should the mask have?

“Usually just one layer of thick cloth is enough,” says Dr Singh. “When you wear cloth masks, you will find that there are gaps between nose and cheeks and mask, and air will be going up through that. The thicker the mask, more will the air go through the gaps.”

He adds, “Now if you wear a nose clip on top of your mask to protect yourself fully, along with three layers of thick cloth, you will suffocate. So you need to strike a balance there.” Wearing a too-thick mask that causes you to take it off every time you want to speak properly will negate its purpose.

What fabric should I go for?

100% cotton works best. Polyester mixed with cotton also works.

Can I wear the mask I wore yesterday again today?

Mask hygiene is of utmost importance. “There are plenty of bacteria in your lungs and mouth which will go into the mask, lie there and be cultured. The next time you put it on, you will be sucking it back to lungs, causing a potential source of infection,” says Dr Singh.

It is essential that you clean the mask after every use and dry it properly in sunlight. Have three of four of them so you can rotate them. While the Government advisory suggests you boil it in a pressure cooker with salt for 10 minutes, Dr Singh adds, “You can also just wash it with regular soap and water.”