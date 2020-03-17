COVID-19: doctors seek health insurance

NEW DELHI

17 March 2020 18:14 IST

The FORDA noted that the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in many healthcare centres were inadequate and over-worked resident doctors were maximum exposed to the virus.

The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) has asked the Central government to cover doctors under the health insurance scheme in case of morbidity and mortality while fighting the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a letter issued on Tuesday, it said: “Doctors are at the frontline and the first point of contact in emergency response. The medical fraternity stands in full support of national effort to control this COVID-19 Pandemic. However, sadly the frontline warriors are ill-equipped in this battle and are at very high risk of contracting the infection and developing the disease which has no cure or vaccine so far.”

”Government should now offer them a health insurance cover and to provide adequate number of mask and PPE on an urgent basis. Acute shortage of Masks and PPE has been observed in various Hospitals,” the letter said.