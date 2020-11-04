COVID-19 active caseload sustained below 6 lakh for 6th successive day: Health Ministry

NEW DELHI

04 November 2020 19:01 IST

Patients numbering 53,357 had recovered and discharged in last 24 hours, with new confirmed cases at 46,253

Seventy-six per cent of the new confirmed COVID-19 cases are from 10 States and UTs, with Kerala and Delhi contributing the maximum over 6,000 cases each. Maharashtra follows them with more than 4,000 new cases, according to data released by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

Case fatalities numbering 514 have been reported in the past 24 hours, and of these, nearly 80% was concentrated in 10 States/UTs, with Maharashtra reporting the maximum single day deaths (120), it stated.

The active caseload stood at 5,33,787 currently, with the active cases comprising 6.42% of the total positive cases of the country. Sixteen States/UTs have cases per million lower than the national average.

Patients numbering 53,357 had recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours, with new confirmed cases at 46,253. Kerala was leading with more than 8,000 single day recoveries, followed by Karnataka with more than 7,000.

The country’s testing capacities have seen a rapid expansion. The cumulative tests were nearly 11.3 crore (11,29,98,959) today. A total of 12,09,609 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Twenty-five States/UTs have better tests per million than the national average. Eighty per cent of the new recovered cases were observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs, said the Ministry.

With a high number of patients recovering every day and a sustained fall in the mortality rate, India’s steady trend of registering dipping active cases continued. The active caseload was sustained below the 6 lakh mark for the sixth successive day on Wednesday, it added.