Cough syrups exported only to Gambia, says preliminary report

Logo of the Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd. company is seen on a board outside their office in New Delhi, India, October 6, 2022. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis | Photo Credit: Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT

The preliminary enquiry of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has said Maiden Pharmaceutical’s four cough syrups which are suspected to have caused the death of children in the Gambia, according to a warning issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO), were manufactured and exported only to Gambia.

“The Haryana-based manufacturer is licensed by the State Drug Controller to make the products Promethazine Oral Solution BP, Kofexnalin Baby Cough Syrup, MaKoff Baby Cough Syrup and MaGrip n Cold Syrup for export only,’’ said the Health Ministry on Thursday.

It added that the samples (controlled samples of the same batch manufactured by Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited for all the four drugs in question) have been taken and sent for testing to the Regional Drug Testing Lab, Chandigarh by the CDSCO, the results of which will guide further course of action as well as bring clarity on the inputs received/ to be received from the WHO. The CDSCO has also requested the WHO to share at the earliest the report on establishment of causal relation to death with the medical products in question etc.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the tentative results received by the WHO, out of the 23 samples of the products under reference which were tested, four samples have been found to contain Diethylene Glycol/ Ethylene Glycol.