Cough syrup samples fail quality tests: central drug regulator’s report

Cough syrup samples from over 100 pharmaceutical units in the country did not pass quality tests, as per a recent report by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation’s (CDSCO).

It classified these batches as “not of standard quality” (NSQ) due to issues with diethylene glycol (DEG), ethylene glycol (EG), assay, microbial growth, pH, and volume.

The report, presented to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, found that out of 7,087 batches tested, 353 were deemed NSQ. Nine batches were particularly problematic due to the presence of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol.

The report also indicated that some of these samples contained the same toxins found in cough syrups linked to the deaths of children in Gambia, Uzbekistan, and Cameroon.