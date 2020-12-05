Coronavirus | WHO hopes to have half a billion vaccine doses through COVAX facility in Q1 2021: chief scientist

That is enough, just, to bring to an end the acute phase of pandemic, says Soumya Swaminathan

The World Health Organization hopes to have half a billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine available for distribution by the global COVAX facility in the first quarter of 2021, its chief scientist said on Friday.

“The goal is to get at least 2 billion doses by end of 2021 which will be enough to vaccinate 20% of populations of countries that are part of COVAX,” said Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan.

“That is enough, just, to bring to an end the acute phase of pandemic,” she said.