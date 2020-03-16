Coronavirus | Testing is the easiest thing to do, says community health expert Gagandeep Kang

Gagandeep Kang, Director, of the Translational Health Research Institute, who has extensive experience in working on community health and played a key role in developing an indigenous rotavirus vaccine, says India should be testing many more persons for symptoms of COVID-19 than it is now.

Is India testing for community transmission as aggressively as it should?

No. As a first step, India has been tracing importations (cases with a travel history from abroad). We are now beginning to test for influenza-like illnesses through the influenza surveillance network.

COVID-19 | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

We are told that about 150 samples were tested in February by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) and in the coming week they are going to be doing much of that testing. Singapore went about finding cases and tracking them. Finding contacts and tracing was the best step.

Is it that Indian authorities would like to do much more community testing, but cannot? Or is it part of a larger strategy to wait and gradually ramp up testing?

Newspaper reports suggest that the Union Health Ministry says it has done a risk assessment and the testing strategy in place follows from this assessment. Now what that assessment is, we don’t know. We don’t know, for instance, if there’s a plan that once we reach an ‘x’ number of positive cases there will be a different approach to testing.

Also read: Comment | India needs all hands on deck

We are today at over a 100 cases. What we can do is be rational and test as many as we can.

But the fact remains that we have only 63 diagnostic centres...

Detection requires a real-time PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests. We have thousands of real time PCR set ups in the country. [A PCR or polymerase chain reaction test is DNA-based and can quickly confirm presence of the virus] We have several microbiology labs and several accredited medical testing laboratories in the country. Most of them have real-time PCRs and quality systems in place. In the H1N1 (swine flu) outbreak of 2009-10, the government called in private labs.

Also read: How is India containing COVID-19?

It trained them, evaluated them and said, ‘Ok, now go ahead and test.’

Is it a matter of government policy today that private labs aren't allowed to test for coronavirus?

Yes. But what’s this policy based on —voluntary risk assessment or information on the lack of quality in the private health care system?

This is the first pandemic in a post-Whatsapp world. Information and mis-information travels rapidly. Has the availability of information improved trust, or only whetted panic? Have government communication systems improved?

The panic is greater, yes. (compared to H1N1). People don't know who to trust and, in such situations, information can almost be dangerous. If you think that gaumutra or gobar (cow urine and cow dung) baths are going to help you, you are going to be falsely confident of being protected.

Many countries have learnt that governments have a key role and that they can be proactive. South Korea's initiative of drive-through testing (of people driving up to mobile testing centres) is remarkably innovative. Imagine, if we could offer the same in India, or like we now administer polio drops, the kind of confidence in government that would build!

Why don't we do that? Are these diagnostic tests expensive, or too costly to rapidly scale up?

Yes, they are expensive. However it’s a matter of scale. Once you say that we need millions of these tests, the costs will come down and any company that must test for a million,or even a billion people, will offer them at rock-bottom prices.

Will quickly escalating diagnostic testing lead to lot more cases being detected and overwhelm our health care network? Would it be reasonable to spend funds instead on increasing ventilators, having more beds because health care systems in the United States, Italy appear overwhelmed by insufficient resources?

First, it’s impossible to quickly train people to run those ventilators. Testing is the easiest thing to do.

The aim is to decrease overall numbers and testing will help with that and decrease the overall number that will require ICU care because you will identify cases early.