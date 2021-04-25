Health

Coronavirus | Recurrence of COVID in March could be due to lack of antibodies in seropositive people: CSIR survey

Women mourn the death of a family member, who died from the coronavirus disease,outside a crematorium in New Delhi, India April 24, 2021.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

The recurrence of coronavirus outbreak in March could have been due to lack of "meaningful antibodies" in seropositive people after a peak in September last year, suggests a survey by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

The CSIR conducted a sero-survey on 10,427 people comprising the staff members of its 40 laboratories, including contractual employees, and their family members from 17 States and two Union Territories.

In 10,427 people, the average sero positivity was 10.14%.

The survey suggested that the neutralising antibodies declined significantly after five-six months, making people prone to reinfections.

Also read: Coronavirus | U.K. variant more prevalent in northern States

The coronavirus cases in the country peaked in September 2020 and there was a nationwide decline of new cases starting in October, said Shantanu Sengupta, one of the lead authors of the paper.

"Our data shows that while anti-NC (nucleocapsid) antibodies provide long-lasting evidence of viral exposure or infection, about 20% of seropositive individuals lack meaningful neutralisation activity after 5-6 months. Using more stringent measures (more than 30% inhibition of surrogate receptor-spike protein binding), the loss of neutralisation may be even higher. We speculate that this may be related to recurrence of outbreaks in March 2021 after the peak in September 2020," the paper said.

India is currently witnessing a massive surge in infections with logging a daily case count of over 3,00,000 on four consecutive days.

According to the paper, the aggregate sero-positivity of 10.14% in its multi-centre study suggests India had a large pool of recovered immune subjects by September 2020, especially amongst its high contact workers and people using public transport, leading to a decline in new infections.

"However, the duration of such immunity may not be sufficient to prevent future outbreaks, even in highly affected regions,” the paper said.

States like Maharashtra have witnessed an explosion of cases since March.

"The present study, which recruited subjects from 24 cities in India, provides an important and timely snapshot of the spread of SARS CoV2 pandemic across India shortly before the peak of new cases. It confirms that by September 2020, a large pool of recovered Indians with at least partial immunity existed,” the paper said.

Between its study and the other national sero-survey at the same time, more than a hundred million Indians were likely to belong to this category, it estimated.

The study said the fraction of such recovered people was more than double amongst those performing high-contact jobs and using public transport.

Thus, in combination with a strong emphasis on masking and distancing, new cases started declining soon after this sero-survey which started in June.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles

Coronavirus | Southern States continue to grapple with COVID-19 infections

The Hindu Explains | Is the supply chain in place to provide COVID-19 vaccine for all adults?

The Hindu Explains | Can people test positive for COVID-19 even after inoculation?

Coronavirus | Covaxin to cost ₹600 per dose for States

Coronavirus | India may have 8 to 10 lakh cases a day in mid-May, says Michigan University epidemiologist Bhramar Mukherjee

Coronavirus | Centre contradicts Serum Institute of India on Covishield pricing, to purchase at ₹150 per dose

IISc teams develop oxygen concentrators, ventilators

Data | COVID-19 vaccination rate falls sharply in mid-April in India

116 districts in India reported zero malaria cases in 2020: Health minister Harsh Vardhan

Worldview with Suhasini Haidar | What went wrong with India's vaccine diplomacy?

Potential new malaria vaccine shows promise in Burkina Faso trial

Zydus Cadila’s antiviral drug gets emergency use nod

Coronavirus | Covishield protects against double mutant: study

Data | Kancheepuram’s COVID-19 case rate 10 times that of Porbandar, but vaccination rate 14 times lower

Wellbeing quiz: Dangers lurking within the four walls

Coronavirus | ICMR clears decks for more dry swab tests

India's second wave started later than other countries. Here's why | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

Coronavirus | Efforts being ramped up for massive production of vaccines: Department of Biotechnology Secretary

Coronavirus | IIT Kharagpur launches COVIRAP diagnostic technology
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 25, 2021 5:14:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/health/coronavirus-recurrence-of-covid-in-march-could-be-due-to-lack-of-antibodies-in-seropositive-people-csir-survey/article34406868.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY