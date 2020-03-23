Health

Coronavirus | PIL in Supreme Court seeks more testing labs, isolation centres and rural reach

Workers prepare beds to set up a quarantine facility amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Howrah on the outskirts of Kolkata, India March 19, 2020.

Workers prepare beds to set up a quarantine facility amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Howrah on the outskirts of Kolkata, India March 19, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Court asks govt to respond; plea also demands immediate steps to facilitate thermal screening at public places

The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the government on a petition seeking a direction to increase the Coronavirus testing laboratories and quarantine/isolation centres across the country, especially in the rural parts.

The petition, field by journalist Prashant Tandon and activist Kunjana Singh, and represented by advocate Fuzail Ahmad Ayyubi, said an “exponential increase in the number of authorised laboratories for testing Coronavirus (COVID-19) was necessary to ensure widespread accessibility of the testing centres given the huge population of our country”.

The plea said the government should make available temporary hospital beds and other facilities for rural patients to be combat-ready for any exigency in case of a possible outbreak in the rural areas.

Also, immediate steps should be taken to facilitate thermal screening at public places as a precautionary measure to contain the outbreak.

“Moreover, facilities should be built from primary health centre level at the block to the district level, so that each district is turned into a self-sustaining unit, including laboratories to test, quarantine centres to inhabit infected individuals and to have temporary hospitals, fully-equipped to respond in the eventuality of an outbreak,” the petition said.

The Constitution, both explicitly and implicitly, provided for a right to safety as well as the right to healthy standard of living along with improved public health, it pointed out.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 23, 2020 2:18:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/health/coronavirus-pil-in-supreme-court-seeks-more-testing-labs-isolation-centres-and-rural-reach/article31141810.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY