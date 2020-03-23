Coronavirus | PIL in Supreme Court seeks more testing labs, isolation centres and rural reach

The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the government on a petition seeking a direction to increase the Coronavirus testing laboratories and quarantine/isolation centres across the country, especially in the rural parts.

The petition, field by journalist Prashant Tandon and activist Kunjana Singh, and represented by advocate Fuzail Ahmad Ayyubi, said an “exponential increase in the number of authorised laboratories for testing Coronavirus (COVID-19) was necessary to ensure widespread accessibility of the testing centres given the huge population of our country”.

The plea said the government should make available temporary hospital beds and other facilities for rural patients to be combat-ready for any exigency in case of a possible outbreak in the rural areas.

Also, immediate steps should be taken to facilitate thermal screening at public places as a precautionary measure to contain the outbreak.

“Moreover, facilities should be built from primary health centre level at the block to the district level, so that each district is turned into a self-sustaining unit, including laboratories to test, quarantine centres to inhabit infected individuals and to have temporary hospitals, fully-equipped to respond in the eventuality of an outbreak,” the petition said.

The Constitution, both explicitly and implicitly, provided for a right to safety as well as the right to healthy standard of living along with improved public health, it pointed out.