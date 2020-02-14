Health

Coronavirus outbreak: DGCA extends screening to passengers arriving from Japan, South Korea

An advisory desk, ‘Novel Coronavirus Help Desk’, put up at an airport in Visakhapatnam. (Representational image)

Till date, only passengers arriving from Thailand, Singapore, China and Hong Kong were being screened for possible exposure to the respiratory virus.

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) asked airports and airlines on Friday that in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease 'COVID-19', passengers arriving in flights from Japan and South Korea must be screened once they step out of the aerobridge.

Till date, only passengers arriving from four countries – Thailand, Singapore, China and Hong Kong – were being screened for possible exposure to the respiratory virus at 21 identified airports in India.

In a circular, the DGCA stated, “Universal screening of all the passengers coming in flights directly from Japan, South Korea, Thailand and Singapore besides the flights from China and Hong Kong shall be ensured immediately once they step out of the specific identified aerobridge.”

“It is advised to place the suitable signages at strategic locations at all the airports and getting the self-declaration form filled by the passengers as per the instructions of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare,” it added.

