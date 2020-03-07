Health

One person in Tamil Nadu tests positive for SARS-CoV-2

A 45-year-old male from Kancheepuram tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. He is now in the isolation ward at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. File.

He has a history of travelling to Muscat. The patient has become asymptomatic, says Tamil Nadu Health Secretary.

One of the samples sent for testing in Tamil Nadu has come back as positive for SARS-CoV-2. The patient, a 45-year-old male from Kancheepuram district, has a history of travelling to Muscat, Oman. He has been admitted to the isolation ward at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, in Chennai.

Confirming this, top state health officials said he has been advised home quarantine since he landed and reported some symptoms. His samples were sent for testing and the results were received on Saturday.

His family is under home quarantine now, and efforts are on to isolate anyone else that the patient might have come into contact with. The patient has become asymptomatic, according to Health secretary Beela Rajesh.

Since the global COIVD-19 epidemic broke out, so far in Tamil Nadu, a total of 56 samples have been lifted from passengers and sent for testing at King Institute of Preventive Medicine, Guindy Chennai (52), and National Institute of Virology, Pune (4). All but one have tested negative.

