Coronavirus | More than 1.77 crore vaccine doses given

The Ministry further added that a total 10,93,954 vaccine doses were given till 7 p.m. on Thursday, the forty-eighth day of nationwide vaccination.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 1.77 crore on Thursday, according to a release issued by the Health Ministry. A total of 1,77,11,287 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7 p.m., said the Ministry.

These include 68,38,077 Health Care Workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 30,82,942 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 60,22,136 Frontline Workers (FLWs) for the first dose, 54,177 FLWs for the second dose, 14,95,016 beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 2,18,939 beneficiaries aged over 45 with co-morbidities.

A total of 8,34,141 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 2,59,813 HCWs and FLWs received the second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report.