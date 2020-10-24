Coronavirus | 61% recoveries reported from six State/UTs, says Health Ministry

Latest recoveries have exceeded the fresh cases in the recent days, with 67,549 COVID-19 patients having recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours.

About 61% of the total recovered cases from COVID-19 are from six States and Union Territories (UT) of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday. Around 70,16,046 people have so far recuperated from the disease, pushing the national recovery rate to 89.78% on Saturday, it said.

While Maharashtra recorded 20.6% of the total recoveries, 10.9% recovered cases were from Andhra Pradesh, 9.9% from Karnataka, 9.4% from Tamil Nadu, 6.1% from Uttar Pradesh and 4.1% from Delhi, it said.

“A total of 53,370 new confirmed cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. 80% of the new cases are from 10 States and UTs. Kerala is reporting the maximum addition with more than 8,000 cases followed by Maharashtra with more than 7,000 cases,” it said.

India’s COVID-19 tally climbed to 78.14 lakh with 53,370 fresh cases in a day. The death toll due to the infection mounted to 1,17,956, with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 650 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the ministry data updated at 8 a.m. on Saturday showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.5%.

There are 6,80,680 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprise 8.71% of the total caseload, the ministry added.