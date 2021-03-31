Health

Coronavirus | India records 53,480 new COVID-19 cases, 354 deaths

A health worker takes a sample from a woman for COVID-19 test as others wait in queue at ENT hospital in Visakhapatnam, Kerala on March 30, 2021.   | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

As many as 53,480 fresh infections pushed India’s COVID-19 tally to 1,21,49,335, while 354 new fatalities, the highest single-day spike so far this year, took the death toll to 1,62,468, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on March 31.

The country had recorded 355 deaths on December 17.

The active caseload increased to 5,52,566 and accounts for 4.55% of the total infections. The recovery rate further dropped to 94.11%, the Ministry data updated at 8 a.m. showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,14,34,301, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34%, it stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 24,36,72,940 samples had been tested up to March 30 with 10,22,915 being tested on March 30.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles

Coronavirus | Covishield shelf life extended to 9 months, shows document

Coronavirus | After blood clots, Canada limits AstraZeneca vaccine to those over 55

Indian weddings can be healthy?

UK variant not more contagious than Indian strain: NIV

8 States account for over 84% of India’s fresh COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus | Dr Reddy's expects Sputnik V vaccine to get approval from Indian regulator in next few weeks

No, breast milk is not a superfood for adults too

Living with bipolar disorder by accepting my mercurial mind

Coronavirus variants from Brazil, South Africa are less susceptible to antibodies, says study

Coronavirus | India records over 300 daily deaths for first time in 2021, 62,714 new COVID-19 cases

The Hindu Explains | Why was the interval between Covishield jabs increased?

The Hindu Explains | Will the ‘double mutant’ novel coronavirus strain found in India lead to a further rise in infections?

Coronavirus | First COVID-19 re-infection case in Rajasthan treated successfully

Data | How quick is the second wave of COVID-19 in India?

Who should we take health advice from? Book excerpt from ‘Change: How To Make Big Things Happen’ by Damon Centola

Celebrate an eco-friendly Holi with organic and skin-safe colours

Coronavirus | Vaccines appear effective in preventing severe illnesses caused by COVID-19 variants of concern in India, says JIPMER Director

The chef who lost her sense of smell 30 years before the COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus | India reports unique ‘double mutant’ coronavirus variant

Major decline in TB incidence in Kerala
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 31, 2021 11:30:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/health/coronavirus-india-records-53480-new-covid-19-cases-354-deaths/article34204141.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY