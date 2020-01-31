All about the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | India on high alert after WHO declaration

A thermal screening device checks passengers arriving in India from China in view of the coronavirus (CoV) outbreak, at Delhi International airport.

A thermal screening device checks passengers arriving in India from China in view of the coronavirus (CoV) outbreak, at Delhi International airport.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

Everyone with travel history to China from January 15 will have to undergo tests, says Health Ministry official

Hours after India confirmed its first positive case of novel coronavirus on Thursday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.

“The Ministry is in close touch with WHO and we have been informed that the announcement has come not just because of what is happening in China, but because of what is happening in other countries. The virus is now in 21 countries including India,” said a senior Health Ministry official.

The WHO declaration — officially called a Public Health Emergency of International Concern — serves notice to all United Nations member states that the world’s top health advisory body rates the situation as serious.

The decision was announced in a statement issued after the second meeting of the Emergency Committee convened by the WHO Director-General under the International Health Regulations (IHR) (2005) regarding the outbreak of novel coronavirus 2019.

“The Health Ministry has announced an alert at all ports and now everyone with travel history to China from January 15 will have to undergo tests for the virus. Additional measures may be announced later in the day,” he added.

So far, India has screened 43,346 passengers arriving from China and one positive case has been detected. China on Thursday saw 38 new deaths due to the virus, taking the death toll to 170 worldwide.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National Other States Health
emergency planning
health treatment
trauma & emergency healthcare
viral diseases
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 31, 2020 10:20:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/health/coronavirus-india-on-high-alert-after-who-declaration/article30699629.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

In This Package
You are reading
Coronavirus | India on high alert after WHO declaration
Coronavirus: WHO declares global emergency
Coronavirus outbreak: China assures India of cooperation in epidemic prevention and control
What is the source of the new SARS-like disease reported in China?
Watch | Coronavirus outbreak spreads out of China
Data | The wide, rapid spread of the novel coronavirus
Alarming spread: on novel coronavirus outbreak
Gaps in our knowledge of coronavirus origin need fulfilment: Study
Coronavirus | Highly irresponsible on the part of AYUSH Ministry to prescribe Unani medicines
Novel coronavirus: WHO to reconvene Emergency Committee meeting today
Russia to shut border with China over coronavirus
India’s first coronavirus infection confirmed in Kerala
Air India jumbo plane ready for evacuation of Indians from Wuhan
Coronavirus | IndiGo announces partial suspension of flights to China
China coronavirus: PMO reviews India’s preparedness to combat outbreak
Coronavirus: control room opened in Alappuzha
Coronavirus: Isolation wards set up in Jammu and Kashmir
South Korea’s Moon urges calm amid protests over virus quarantine sites
A new virus emerges in China
Next Story
TRENDING TODAY