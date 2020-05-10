Health

Coronavirus | ICMR, Bharat Biotech tie up for Indian COVID-19 vaccine

Virus strain from NIV Pune transferred.

The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday announced a research collaboration with Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Ltd (BBIL) to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.

Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India | State-wise tracker for coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates

The ICMR said in a statement that it had transferred the virus strain isolated at the National Institute of Virology, Pune (an ICMR institute) to BBIL.

Fully indigenous

“...Work on vaccine development has been initiated between the two partners. ICMR-NIV will provide continuous support to BBIL for vaccine development. ICMR and BBIL will seek fast-track approvals to expedite vaccine development, subsequent animal studies and clinical evaluation of the candidate vaccine, which will be fully indigenous to India,” the ICMR statement said.

No further details were available on whether any pre-clinical studies were done or the basis for which this appeared to be a promising step forward for successfully developing a vaccine.

Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech Dr. Krishna Ella said in a statement: “We are very proud to participate in this project of national importance with ICMR and NIV. We will do everything to make this program successful in our nation endeavour to combat COVID-19 pandemic.”

Coronavirus | Key ICMR panel on vaccines dissolved

Saturday’s announcement is BBIL’s third stated initiative in developing a COVID-19 vaccine. On April 20, the Department of Biotechnology had announced funding support to the company to develop a vaccine candidate utilising the inactivated rabies vector platform.

On April 3, the company had said it was working on 'CoroFlu' a one-drop COVID-19 nasal vaccine built on a flu vaccine “backbone” that had proven to be safe in humans. For developing that vaccine, BBIL was part of an international collaboration of virologists at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and vaccine companies FluGen.

Coronavirus | Vaccine, therapeutic drug development for COVID-19 going on, says DRDO chairman

Head of Business Development at Bharat Biotech Raches Ella had then said: “Bharat Biotech will manufacture the vaccine, conduct clinical trials and prepare to produce almost 300 million doses of vaccine for global distribution. Under the collaboration agreement, FluGen will transfer its existing manufacturing processes to Bharat Biotech to enable the company to scale up production and produce the vaccine for clinical trials”.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 10, 2020 12:52:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/health/coronavirus-icmr-bharat-biotech-tie-up-for-indian-covid-19-vaccine/article31547614.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY