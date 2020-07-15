15
Coronavirus | Centre collects data to map COVID-19 after-effects
Policemen keep vigil outside a containment zone in Kolkata on July 14, 2020. | Photo Credit:
AP
Bindu Shajan Perappadan
NEW DELHI
15 July 2020 00:15 IST
Updated:
15 July 2020 00:15 IST
Doctors flag complications, including induced diabetes, impaired lung function.
