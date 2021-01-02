Coronavirus | Central drugs authority panel recommends approval for Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin

New Delhi

02 January 2021 19:27 IST

Covaxin has been indigenously developed in collaboration with ICMR.

An expert panel of India’s central drug authority on January 2 recommended granting permission for restricted emergency use of the indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin with certain conditions, a day after giving similar direction for the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine, sources said.

Coronavirus | ‘Covaxin Phase-III trials nearing 20k volunteers’

Covaxin has been indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) on January 2 again deliberated on the emergency use authorisation (EUA) application of the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical firm after it submitted additional data, facts and analysis subsequent to the January 1 review meeting, a source said.

Bharat Biotech applied to the Drugs Controller General Of India (DCGI) seeking emergency use authorisation for its Covaxin on December 7.

On January 1, the SEC recommended granting permission for restricted emergency use of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.