COVID-19 rages on Health

Coronavirus | A silent scourge that sweeps the globe

1/9

The world grapples with a new enemy, SARS-CoV-2, and no one knows for how long.

An invisible foe has swept the globe, catching countries by surprise with its deadly virulence. Travellers who spent time in countries where the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, was present, unwittingly took it with them far and wide.

Many countries, some faster than others, threw a shield around their travel points when the transmission of the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease became clear. The U.S., most European countries, Canada and Japan, among others, imposed various levels of curbs on the entry of foreigners and non-essential travel. The frantic effort was to halt the virus in its tracks. South Korea, Italy, Iran, Spain, Germany, France and the U.S. were engulfed by the scourge that was first reported in China. On another continent, Kenya, Ghana and South Africa imposed travel restrictions.

As the virus rages on, the challenge of containing the pandemic within national borders looms. Public places such as train stations, bus termini and markets must be sanitised, and people stopped from gathering in large numbers. There is uncertainty over the number of people who may contract the virus and start showing symptoms, and the medical community is focussed on preparing for the worst-case scenario — especially for older patients needing intensive care.

Cities everywhere are powerhouses of the economy, but they have become focal points of risk overnight, and administrators are making the difficult decision to shut down public events. Schools have been closed. Iconic destinations such as Venice, Rome, Madrid and Paris are eerily silent. In the U.S. and elsewhere, people emptied store shelves of food and staples. Gyms, pubs and music events have been shut down.

The Vatican said Pope Francis would not have public participation in his events.

The world grapples with a new enemy and a question to which no one knows the answer: how much longer?

Other Slideshows

Full swing: South Korean soldiers spray disinfectant at the international airport in Daegu. The nation has been hailed for its effective containment strategy.

Coronavirus | A silent scourge that sweeps the globe

Door to door: Shakti Prasad Mishra, the only doctor for miles around in Odisha’s remote Malkangiri district, gives a young girl her medicines outside a home in the forested hills of Kusumpadar.

The good doctor of Odisha’s Malkangiri village

Deivee - Melange Yoga Pants: Side pockets, a wide, adjustable waistband and a comfort fit wrap style — these organic cotton pants are perfect for when you’re attempting Virabhadrasana (warrior pose). Milind Soman’s lifestyle brand also has activewear featuring materials like banana fibre, wild grass, recycled polyester and coconut. At ₹1,799, on deivee.com.

Shop ethically on International Yoga Day 2019

In most Nipah outbreaks in South Asia, the virus has displayed a “stuttering chain of transmission”, meaning that once the virus spreads from fruit bats to humans, it moves mainly to people in close contact with patients, such as family, hospital staff and caregivers. In this picture, nursing staff of Kozhikode medical college wear masks.

In pictures: Nipah’s deadly grip on Kozhikode

Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects communication and social interaction. Children with autism show difficulties in learning language, verbal and non-verbal communication, and social interaction. A special child taking part in an autism day programme at Sabarmati riverfront, Ahmedabad.

Blue for awareness: World Autism Day

It’s all about cancer prevention models catwalk during the unique theme-based ‘fashion show for cause’ of cancer prevention.

Walking the ramp on World Cancer Day

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Related Articles
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY