Congress slams government over ‘rapidly deteriorating air quality nationally’

This government denies there is a real problem, underfunds programmes targeted at mitigating pollution, fails to utilise the resources that it allocates, and misuses the funds that do get spent, alleged Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, in a social media post

Published - August 01, 2024 04:31 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A view of smoke billowing from the chimney of a brick kiln near Garh Mukteshwar in Uttar Pradesh in April this year

A view of smoke billowing from the chimney of a brick kiln near Garh Mukteshwar in Uttar Pradesh in April this year | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

The Congress on Thursday, August 1, 2024, slammed the Centre over the issue of “deteriorating air quality”, alleging that the government denies there is a real problem, underfunds programmes targeted at mitigating pollution and fails to utilise the resources that it allocates towards this.

Congress general secretary in-charge (communications), Jairam Ramesh said that among the lesser-known tragedies of PM Modi’s reign is “the rapidly deteriorating air quality nationally” and the policy chaos that has characterised the government’s response to it.

In the last five years, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has left more than 75 percent of the Environment Protection Charge (EPC) and Environmental Compensation (EC) funds unspent, the former Environment Minister said on social media platform, X. In total, ₹665.75 crores have been left unutilised, he claimed.

Salvaging polluted cities

“Earlier this week in the Rajya Sabha, a Union Minister of State claimed that ‘there are no conclusive data available in the country to establish direct correlation of death/disease exclusively due to air pollution.’ In reality, a study published in the prestigious Lancet journal showed that 7.2% of all deaths in India are associated with air pollution -- about 34,000 deaths each year in just 10 cities,” Mr. Ramesh said.

In July, a study by the Centre for Science and Environment revealed that the government's interventions are poorly designed, with the National Clean Air Programme largely focused on mitigating road dust rather than industrial, vehicular, and biomass emissions that are the leading causes of mortality, he said.

"This Government denies there is a real problem, underfunds programmes targeted at mitigating pollution, fails to utilise the resources that it allocates, and misuses the funds that do get spent," Mr. Ramesh said.

No more hot air about air pollution

The Congress on Tuesday, July 30, slammed as a "shocking lie" the government's assertion in the Rajya Sabha that there is no conclusive data available in the country to establish a direct correlation of deaths or diseases exclusively due to air pollution. The opposition party was reacting to Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel's reply in the Upper House of Parliament.

In a post on X, Mr. Ramesh had said, "Today in the Rajya Sabha, the Union Minister of State responded to a question about the public health impact of air pollution by claiming that 'There are no conclusive data available in the country to establish direct correlation of death/disease exclusively due to air pollution'. This is a shocking lie."

