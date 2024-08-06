ADVERTISEMENT

Concerned over violent online games and their impact on children’s health, NCP MP urges Centre to regulate content

Published - August 06, 2024 04:37 pm IST - New Delhi

The Rajya Sabha MP pointed out that India currently lacks specific legislation to regulate video games and has limited judicial focus on the subject; excessive exposure to inappropriate content could have negative impacts on children, she said

PTI

Many of these games contained themes unsuitable for small children, such as wanton violence, foul language, substance abuse, sexual content, gender stereotypes and a disregard for the law, the MP noted. File photograph used for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

NCP Rajya Sabha member Fauzia Khan on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, expressed concern over the exposure of children to the violent content of online video games and asked the government to regulate their content.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the Upper House, she said that in this digital age, children were increasingly exposed to online video games. Many of these games contained themes unsuitable for small children, such as wanton violence, foul language, substance abuse, sexual content, gender stereotypes and a disregard for the law, she noted.

“Online games like PubG, Call of Duty, GTA and Blue Whale Challenge have become immensely popular among the children. This leads to the development of aggressive behaviour in them as they grow up. Excessive exposure can also cause anxiety and phobias, especially in the case of gore content,” Ms. Khan said.

60% of children at risk of digital addiction: Survey

The MP also referred to reports of an incident in Pune where a 15-year-old boy, said to be influenced by a video game, tragically died by suicide. There have been many such instances, Ms. Khan said, adding that research shows that exposure to violent media can impair cognitive development, reduce control over emotions and delay the development of the brain's frontal regions.

This addiction negatively impacts academic performance, social skills, and mental health. She also said that online gaming can lead to unexpected encounters with inappropriate sexual, violent or sensitive content, cyberbullying and cyber crimes.

Children of the web

‘No specific regulation’

The Rajya Sabha MP pointed out that India currently lacks specific legislation to regulate video games and has limited judicial focus on the subject.

She also said that while parents' role is undeniable in regulating children's access to online media, the government must also directly regulate content for children, especially video games.

A dedicated division should be established to oversee and categorise this content, involving relevant stakeholders, she said, adding that counselling and support services must be provided to teens at risk from such games.

