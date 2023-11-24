Closely monitoring outbreak of H9N2, clusters of respiratory illness in children in China, says government

November 24, 2023 03:56 pm | Updated 03:56 pm IST - New Delhi

Union Health Ministry, on November 24, said it is closely monitoring the outbreak of H9N2 and clusters of respiratory illness in children in China.

“There is low risk to India from both the avian influenza case reported from China as well as the clusters of respiratory illness,” it said.

It further added that India is prepared for any kind of exigency that may emerge from the current situation.

Some media reports have indicated clustering of cases of respiratory illness in children in northern China for which the World Health Organization (WHO) has also issued a statement, it said.

Based on available information, an increase in incidence of respiratory diseases in China has been reported in the last few weeks. "The usual causes of respiratory illness in children have been implicated and there has been no identification of an unusual pathogen or any unexpected clinical manifestations," the Ministry said.

Recently, a meeting was held under the Directorate General of Health Services to discuss the preparedness measures against human cases of avian influenza in the country against the backdrop of a human case of H9N2 (avian influenza virus) in October in China that was reported to the WHO, it said.

"The overall risk assessment by the WHO indicates a low probability of human to human spread and low case fatality rate among human cases of H9N2 reported to the WHO so far. The need for strengthening surveillance among human, animal husbandry and wildlife sectors and improving coordination was recognised. India is prepared for any kind of public health exigency," the Ministry added.

India is embarking on a 'One Health' approach to adopt a holistic and integrated roadmap towards addressing such public health issues. There has also been a significant strengthening of health infrastructure especially since the COVID pandemic, it said.

The PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) was launched by the prime minister and it is developing capacities of health systems and institutions across the continuum of care at all levels, primary, secondary and tertiary, to prepare health systems in responding effectively to the current and future pandemics and disasters, the ministry said.

In addition, India’s surveillance and detection networks under Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) have rich experience of dealing with challenging health situations during the Covid pandemic, the Ministry said.

(with inputs from PTI)

