GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Climate change will escalate child health crisis due to malnutrition: Bill Gates

Around 90% of the negative effect of climate change works through the food system, Mr. Gates said, speaking ahead of the publication of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s annual Goalkeepers report, which tracks progress on the UN SDGs

Updated - September 18, 2024 04:33 pm IST - LONDON

Reuters
Bill Gates, co-chair of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. File photograph

Bill Gates, co-chair of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. File photograph | Photo Credit: Reuters

Malnutrition is the world's worst child health crisis and climate change will only make things more severe, according to Microsoft-co-founder turned philanthropist Bill Gates.

Between now and 2050, 40 million more children will have stunted growth and 28 million more will suffer from wasting, the most extreme and irreversible forms of malnutrition, as a result of climate change, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation said in a report on Tuesday, September 17, 2024.

“Unless you get the right food, broadly, both in utero and in your early years, you can never catch up,” Gates told Reuters in an online interview last week, referring to a child’s physical and mental capacity, both of which are held back by a lack of good nutrition. Children without enough of the right food are also more vulnerable to diseases like measles and malaria, and early death.

"Around 90% of the negative effect of climate change works through the food system. Where you have years where your crops basically fail because of drought or too much rain," he said.

Addressing India’s malnutrition landscape

Gates was speaking ahead of the publication of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation's annual Goalkeepers report, which tracks progress on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), around reducing poverty and improving health. The report includes the projections above.

In 2023, the World Health Organization estimated that 148 million children experienced stunting and 45 million experienced wasting.

Gates called for more funding for nutrition, particularly through a new platform led by UNICEF aiming to co-ordinate donor financing, the Child Nutrition Fund, as well as more research. But he said the money should not be taken away from other proven initiatives, like routine childhood vaccinations, for this purpose.

To tackle obesity, diabetes in India, invest in young women’s health, say experts

“(Nutrition) was under-researched ... it's eye-opening how important this is,” he added, saying initiatives like food fortification or improving access to prenatal multi-vitamins could be as effective as some vaccines in improving child health in the world’s poorest countries.

The Gates Foundation said in January it plans to spend more on global health this year than ever before - $6.8 billion – as wider funding efforts stall.

Published - September 18, 2024 04:14 pm IST

Related Topics

World / nutrition and diet / food / food security / health / healthcare policy / climate change

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.