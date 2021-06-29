Cipla gets nod to import Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in India

New Delhi

Cipla Ltd. on Tuesday received approval from the country's drugs regulator to import the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna Inc. for restricted emergency use.

Niti Aayog member (Health) V.K. Paul said new drug permission for restricted use has been granted for Moderna’s vaccine which gives a clear possibility of this vaccine being imported into India. This will be the fourth vaccine for India.

Cipla filed an application on June 28 seeking permission to import the Moderna vaccine, referring to DCGI notices dated April 15 and June 1 stating that if a vaccine is approved by the USFDA for EUA, it can be granted marketing authorisation without bridging trial and assessment of safety data of first 100 beneficiaries of vaccines shall be submitted before rolling out an immunisation programme.

Moderna has also informed that the U.S. government has agreed to donate to India a certain number of doses of the Moderna vaccine through COVAX and has sought approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for these vaccines.

Several foreign vaccine makers such as Pfizer and Moderna have demanded an indemnity bond that will exempt them from legal claims in case there are any adverse effects from the vaccines when administered in India.

