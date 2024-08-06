Chandipura virus | Centre says 53 cases, 19 deaths reported in the country so far

India has reported 53 confirmed cases of Chandipura virus -- 51 from Gujarat and two from Rajasthan -- as on July 31, Union Health Minister J. P. Nadda told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, August 6, 2024.

Of these 53 cases of Chandipura virus, 19 people have died and all deaths have been reported from Gujarat, Mr. Nadda said in a written response to a question.

Elaborating on the steps taken to control the outbreak of the virus, Mr. Nadda said a National Joint Outbreak Response Team (NJORT) has been deployed to assist the Gujarat government to undertake public health measures and for detailed epidemiological investigations into the outbreak.

Experts from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, National Centre for Disease Control, Indian Council of Medical Research and National Institute of Virology, Pune are part of the NJORT, the Minister said.

A team from the NCDC, Delhi, and ICMR NIV Pune is undertaking an epidemiological investigation into the Acute Encephalitis cases and related deaths.

Besides, entomologists from National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) are stationed at the affected areas to undertake entomological investigations to ascertain the vector involved in transmission of Chandipura vesiculovirus (CHPV) to human beings.

Rapid response teams

Health rapid response teams and Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) and Auxiliary Nurses and Midwives (ANMs) have conducted active surveillance for early identification of cases and timely referral of suspected cases to nearby hospitals and medical colleges which are offering 24 hours specialist services and ventilator support, the Minister said.

Mr. Nadda said indoor residual spraying for the control of vectors (sandflies) has been intensified in the areas from which cases have been reported and and are also covering adjoining areas.

Information Education and Communication (IEC) activities have been initiated for awareness through media briefing, radio jingles and health education programmes on Doordarshan and news bulletins.

House-to-house interpersonal communication has also been initiated for direct communication with households to spread awareness and educate them about preventive measures.

A joint advisory has been issued by the NCDC and National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC). The purpose of the advisory is to ensure proper vector control measures are taken by state governments, Mr. Nadda said.

Along with that it provides guidance to the states for ensuring timely referral of suspected AES cases to designated facilities for improving health outcomes. It also aims to create awareness among the community regarding prevention measures, he stated.

Public Health Emergency Operation Centre at the NCDC has been activated to coordinate the activities of the NJORT and provide requisite support to the field teams.

"The Government of India is closely monitoring and reviewing the situation in coordination with state government," Nadda stated.

