GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chandipura virus | Centre says 53 cases, 19 deaths reported in the country so far

All the deaths have been reported in Gujarat, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda informed the Rajya Sabha; he also detailed measures being taken to control the outbreak

Updated - August 06, 2024 04:20 pm IST

Published - August 06, 2024 04:11 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A health worker fumigates an area to prevent the spread of the Chandipura virus, in Ahmedabad on July 31, 2024

A health worker fumigates an area to prevent the spread of the Chandipura virus, in Ahmedabad on July 31, 2024 | Photo Credit: Reuters

India has reported 53 confirmed cases of Chandipura virus -- 51 from Gujarat and two from Rajasthan -- as on July 31, Union Health Minister J. P. Nadda told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, August 6, 2024.

Of these 53 cases of Chandipura virus, 19 people have died and all deaths have been reported from Gujarat, Mr. Nadda said in a written response to a question.

What is the Chandipura virus? | Explained

Elaborating on the steps taken to control the outbreak of the virus, Mr. Nadda said a National Joint Outbreak Response Team (NJORT) has been deployed to assist the Gujarat government to undertake public health measures and for detailed epidemiological investigations into the outbreak.

Experts from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, National Centre for Disease Control, Indian Council of Medical Research and National Institute of Virology, Pune are part of the NJORT, the Minister said.

A team from the NCDC, Delhi, and ICMR NIV Pune is undertaking an epidemiological investigation into the Acute Encephalitis cases and related deaths.

Besides, entomologists from National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) are stationed at the affected areas to undertake entomological investigations to ascertain the vector involved in transmission of Chandipura vesiculovirus (CHPV) to human beings.

Rapid response teams

Health rapid response teams and Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) and Auxiliary Nurses and Midwives (ANMs) have conducted active surveillance for early identification of cases and timely referral of suspected cases to nearby hospitals and medical colleges which are offering 24 hours specialist services and ventilator support, the Minister said.

Mr. Nadda said indoor residual spraying for the control of vectors (sandflies) has been intensified in the areas from which cases have been reported and and are also covering adjoining areas.

Chandipura virus in Gujarat | 47 cases registered, almost all are children

Information Education and Communication (IEC) activities have been initiated for awareness through media briefing, radio jingles and health education programmes on Doordarshan and news bulletins.

House-to-house interpersonal communication has also been initiated for direct communication with households to spread awareness and educate them about preventive measures.

A joint advisory has been issued by the NCDC and National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC). The purpose of the advisory is to ensure proper vector control measures are taken by state governments, Mr. Nadda said.

Along with that it provides guidance to the states for ensuring timely referral of suspected AES cases to designated facilities for improving health outcomes. It also aims to create awareness among the community regarding prevention measures, he stated.

Centre reviews Chandipura virus situation, to send team to Gujarat

Public Health Emergency Operation Centre at the NCDC has been activated to coordinate the activities of the NJORT and provide requisite support to the field teams.

"The Government of India is closely monitoring and reviewing the situation in coordination with state government," Nadda stated.

Related Topics

Parliament proceedings / health / healthcare policy / viral diseases / disease prevention / Gujarat / Rajasthan

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.