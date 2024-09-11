Centre suspends permission for manufacture and marketing of eye drops claiming to do away with reading glasses

Following last week’s controversy over a pharmaceutical company’s claims that its eye drops could lead to reading glasses not being needed for presbyopia, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), on Tuesday (September 10, 2024), suspended, till further orders, the company’s permission to manufacture and market its product.

In its notification, the CDSCO said no prior approval was obtained by the company to be able to make the claims that it had for its drugs. It also said that in view of public interest and due to the likelihood of the general public being misled by these claims, permission had been suspended.

The issue first came to light after the pharmaceutical company, Mumbai-based ENTOD Pharmaceuticals, issued a press release about its Pres Vu eye drops, developed to reduce dependency on reading glasses for individuals affected by presbyopia, a common age-related vision condition that typically impacts those over 40.

On September 4, Entod Pharmaceuticals tweeted, tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, that “PresVu was the first DCGI-approved proprietary prescription eye drops to eliminate the need for reading glasses”. It further said that the drug was “a proud Indian innovation that could help millions of Indians see better and that too at an affordable price”.

Following widespread interest in this, multiple ophthalmologists began sounding a cautionary alarm and the company was asked for an explanation of its ‘unethical and false representation of facts.’ Ophthalmologists pointed out that the active ingredient used in the eye drops, pilocarpine, had been used for decades to treat another eye condition, glaucoma, but had since been replaced with the advent of newer, better drugs. They pointed out that the use of pilocarpine could cause several side effects.

“We do not use Pilocarpine anymore as it is known to cause some discomfort to the eye and also because we have better drugs available in the market for glaucoma. The miosis or constriction of the pupils induced by Pilocarpin helps people to see objects close to them better and is, at best, only a temporary solution for presbyopia,” said Sreeni Edakhlon, an ophthalmic surgeon based in Thalassery.

“Pilocarpin-induced miosis is a phenomenon that lasts 4 to 6 hours. Thus, a person will need multiple doses of the drug throughout the day if he/she has to do away with the use of reading glasses. This has us worried because we do not know the safety profile of pilocarpine when it is used continuously and long-term— we are talking about the usage of 35 to 40 years because presbyopia begins usually in the 40s,” Dr. Edakhlon pointed out.

He said that the All India Ophthalmological Society has now constituted an experts’ group to discuss the possible adverse effects of the newly marketed drug and to frame guidelines for the public. “Most people hate wearing reading glasses because it gives away their age and we anticipated that there would be a lot of interest among the public regarding the drug. As an ophthalmologist, I do have reservations about advising this drug as the answer to presbyopia before we weigh in the pros and cons,” he added.

Additionally, Babu K.V., an ophthalmologist and a public health activist, has now written to the Union Health Minister stating that the tweet by Entod Pharmaceuticals was a gross violation of Section 3 (d) of Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisement) Act, 1954, which specifically prohibits the advertisement of drugs for the treatment of diseases and disorders of the optical system.

“Section 3 (d) says that none shall publish any advertisement referring to the use of a drug for the diagnosis, cure, mitigation, treatment or prevention of any disease, disorder or condition specified in the Schedule. There are 54 diseases/disorders/conditions, specified in the said Schedule and no. 11 in the list is ‘Diseases and disorders of the optical system’. Presbyopia is a disorder of the optical system and hence the tweet, publicising the drug, is a contravention of the DMR(OA) Act,” said Dr. Babu.

In the permission given by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation on August 6 for Entod pharmaceuticals to manufacture the new drug for sale or distribution, the indication for the drug is “for the treatment of presbyopia in adults” and it was laid down that that no claims except this may be made for the drug without prior approval of the Central licensing authority.

“The tweet by the pharma firm that the drug can “eliminate reading glasses” is thus an overreach of the claim. The fact that the drug company on its own has made this claim in the public domain (X platform) even before the data is presented before the medical fraternity or before conducting the Phase IV clinical trial studies post-marketing, to monitor its safety and efficacy, is certainly not acceptable,” Dr. Babu added.

