Centre sets up surveillance mechanism in the wake of ‘undiagnosed fever’ claiming 15 lives in Gujarat’s Kutch

Updated - September 14, 2024 02:25 pm IST - New Delhi

The government has established a mechanism through the National Centre for Disease Control, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme and other networks to immediately respond to any such outbreaks

PTI

In the wake of an undiagnosed fever claiming 15 lives in Gujarat's Kutch, the Union Health Ministry has set up a surveillance mechanism to immediately respond to such outbreaks, official sources said on Saturday, September 14, 2024.

They said points of entry such as airports, land ports and seaports are also being monitored for the disease.

The government has established an effective surveillance mechanism through the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), IHIP network, and also through the One Health Mission to immediately respond to any such outbreaks, according to the sources.

Also Read: Union Cabinet approves health cover for all aged 70 and above

“The ICMR’s network of laboratories will take care of diagnostics and there is enough capability to step up the supply of diagnostic kits if required,” they said.

Under the PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), the government has strengthened tertiary care across the country through AIIMS institutes, apart from bolstering emergency services through critical care blocks.

Also, sufficient medical oxygen is available for any such exigency, the sources added.

The Gujarat government has deployed specialist doctors and 50 medical teams in and around seven villages of two talukas in Kutch district after the outbreak of the undiagnosed fever.

Samples of the infected patients have been sent to the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre (GBRC) in Gandhinagar and at the National Institute of Virology in Pune to identify the exact cause of the fever and the subsequent deaths.

