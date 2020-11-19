Central health teams for Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Manipur

79.49% of the 585 case fatalities that have been reported in past 24 hours are from 10 States/UTs

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday deputed teams to Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Manipur to strengthen COVID-19 containment, surveillance, testing and infection prevention.

Also read: India’s active caseload 4.95% of total cases; recovery rate improves to 93.58%

“With the surge in the daily new cases and the spike in the daily fatalities in Delhi, the spillover effect is being observed in the NCR regions within the States of Haryana and Rajasthan, where the number of positive patients is on the rise,” said the Health Ministry in a release.

Director of the All India Institute of Medical Science Dr. Randeep Guleria is leading a three-member team for Haryana; Dr. V K Paul, Member (Health), Niti Aayog, for the Rajasthan team; Dr. S K Singh, Director, NCDC (National Centre for Disease Control), for the Gujarat team; and Dr. L Swasticharan, Addl DDG (Deputy Director General), DHGS (Directorate General of Health Services), for the Manipur team.

The release said the teams would visit the districts reporting high number of cases and support the State efforts towards infection control. “The Central teams shall also guide in effectively managing the challenges related to timely diagnosis and follow- up”.

State-wise tracker for coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates

Ministry data

As per data released by the Ministry on Thursday, 79.49% of the 585 case fatalities that have been reported in the past 24 hours are from 10 States/UTs. It said that 22.39% of new fatalities reported were from Delhi (131). Maharashtra also saw a three-digit fatality count of 100, while West Bengal reported 54 new deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 45,576 persons were found to be infected in the country. “During the same period, India registered 48,493 new recoveries, ensuring a net reduction of 2,917 cases from the active caseload. The new recoveries continue to overtake the daily new cases continuously since the past 47 days,” said the Ministry.

Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

The total recovered cases stood at 83,83,602. The gap between the recovered cases and active cases that was steadily increasing now stood at 79,40,299, it noted.

“77.27% of the new recovered cases are contributed by ten States/UTs. With 7,066 persons recovering from COVID, Kerala saw the most number of recoveries. Delhi registered another 6,901 daily recoveries, while Maharashtra reported 6,608 new recoveries,” the release added.