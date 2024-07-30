GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cases of allegedly contaminated cough syrup leading to death in children have been reported in the past: Anupriya Patel tells Rajya Sabha

The WHO had issued one such alert mentioning that laboratory analysis of samples of certain Indian drug products confirmed that they contained unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and/or ethylene glycol as contaminants, MoS Health Anupriya Patel said

Updated - July 30, 2024 06:28 pm IST

Published - July 30, 2024 06:14 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel. File

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Isolated cases of allegedly contaminated cough syrup leading to the death of children have been reported in the past, Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel told the Rajya Sabha on July 30.

The World Health Organization, which from time to time issues medical product alerts, had issued one such alert mentioning that laboratory analysis of samples of certain Indian drug products confirmed that they contained unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and/or ethylene glycol as contaminants, she said in a written reply.

Cough syrups are manufactured in India by several entities and sold and distributed as per their composition and active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) under different brand names, Ms. Patel said.

“There are no such deaths because of cough syrups. However, isolated cases of allegedly contaminated cough syrup leading to death in children have been reported in the past,” she stated.

