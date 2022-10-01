Cardiologists to train public in CPR as sudden cardiac deaths rise in younger population

No life should be lost due to ignorance, says official of the Cardiological Society of India, which is organising a mega educational drive

Bindu Shajan Perappadan NEW DELHI
October 01, 2022 19:29 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A virtual learning platform has also been set up to drive awareness through online mediums where CPR will be taught as a life skill. File image for representation | Photo Credit: Satheesh Vellinezhi

ADVERTISEMENT

Cardiologists warn of a sharp increase in Sudden Cardiac Deaths (SCD) in India, with young adults the most vulnerable to the condition. The Cardiological Society of India (CSI), an organisation with over 5,000 registered cardiologists from across India, is set to launch a mega educational drive in basic Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) skills.

“Patients collapsing from SCD give us two-and-a-half minutes to be revived. If we come across anyone collapsing and know the basic symptoms, we can help by providing CPR immediately. Instead, we often start crowding the place and try waking [the patient] up with a splash of water. The main agenda of this programme is to ensure that people are aware of SCD’s symptoms and can implement CPR immediately. No life should be lost due to ignorance. Any form of CPR is better than no CPR,’’ Debabrata Roy, honorary general secretary, CSI, said.

According to the World Health Organization, cardiovascular diseases (CVD) are the leading cause of death globally. An estimated 17.9 million people died of CVDs in 2019, representing 32% of all global deaths. Of these deaths, 85% were due to heart attacks and strokes. Over three quarters of CVD deaths take place in low- and middle-income countries.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the initiative, the CSI is planning two programmes — the CPR awareness initiative, and a school health education project, which will start in West Bengal and roll-out later in other States.

The CPR training programme will involve the setting up of physical kiosks at educational institutions, shopping malls, housing societies, police stations and post offices, to increase awareness. A virtual learning platform has also been set up to drive awareness through online mediums where CPR will be taught as a life skill. People who participate in the training will be awarded a badge of honour. They can learn more about CPR via certified courses facilitated by the cardiologists’ society.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Exposure to high levels of pollution, high sugar intake, and lack of physical activity, are among the prime factors that render Indians vulnerable to heart disease, according to cardiologists.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
health
heart disease

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app